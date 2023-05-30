Ola and James Jordan among star guests at launch of Drayton Manor ride

Ola Jordan at the launch of Thomas & Percys Submarine Splash at Drayton Manor Resort. Picture: INHOUSE IMAGES

The VIP line-up visited the resort to celebrate the launch of Thomas & Percy’s Submarine Splash – a brand-new baby flume, featuring two mini drops, that recently opened in Thomas Land.

Visitors had a whale of a time as they boarded at Brendam Docks to help Thomas and Percy deliver the submarine to Vicarstown Museum.

Victoria Lynn, Managing Director at Drayton Manor Resort, added: “The arrival of Thomas & Percy’s Submarine Splash ride is an exciting milestone for Thomas Land as it celebrates its 15th Anniversary.

"We’re certain that Thomas fans across the Midlands and beyond will want to enter the immersive world of Thomas Land themselves.

“Thomas & Percy’s Submarine Splash ride will provide the opportunity for families to experience a thrilling flume together, featuring two mini drops on an exciting journey through the Island of Sodor.

"Guests are sure to feel part of the Thomas & Friends team while working together to help transport the submarine to its final destination.”

Thomas Land has seen more than 10 million visitors since opening in 2008 with rides such as Cranky’s Drop Tower where riders are dropped into action, as well as Thomas, Rosie and Percy Engine Tours which have travelled a total distance of 4,350 miles.