Regional Black Friday deals for McArthurGlen, Alton Towers, Wolves and more

There's plenty of interest in Black Friday in the West Midlands.

Black Friday falls tomorrow; it is always the day after Thanksgiving in the USA an comes ahead of Cyber Monday which this year is on November 28.

Despite the cost of living crisis, experts say that interest in Black Friday is still holding up, and people in the West Midlands are are among the most engaged in the day, in which retailers hold an early Christmas sale.

PricewaterhouseCoopers' research found that 43 per cent of West Midlands consumers are interested and may buy, compared to the 37 per cent average across the UK.

Here are some Black Friday offers across the region:

McArthur Glen designer outlet West Midlands

Adidas - Extra 20 per cent off when you buy two items

Asics - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices

Bedeck - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices

Boss - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices

Castore - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices

Crew Clothing Company - Extra 25 per cent off outlet prices

Coach - 30 per cent off men's and women's bags

Clarks - Extra 20 per cent off adult lines

Champion - Extra 40 per cent off outlet prices

Dune London - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices

Hobbs - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices

Nike - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices

Joules - £15 off when you spend £75

Kate Spade - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices

Kurt Geiger - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices

Lacoste - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices

Le Cruset - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices

Levi's - Extra 25 per cent off when you buy two items or more

Luke 1977 - Extra 20 per cent off new arrivals

Lyle & Scott - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices

Moda in Pelle - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices

Molton Brown - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices

Paul Costelloe - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices

Police - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices

Puma - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices

Portmeiron - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices

Reiss - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices

Saltrock - Extra 10 per cent off outlet prices

Superdry - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices

Ted Baker - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices

The Cosmetics Company - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices

Tommy Hilfiger - Extra 20 per cent off outlet prices

Under Armour - Extra 20 per cent off when you spend £75

Vans - Up to 50 per cent off outlet prices

Watch Station - Extra 30 per cent off outlet prices

West Midland Safari Park

20 per cent off Lantern Festival tickets

20 per cent off Annual pass or Annual pass plus

20 per cent off online shop

Severn Valley Railway

20 per cent off festive evening diner

20 per cent off tables for four on Santa trains

20 per cent off Carol trains tickets

20 per cent off SVR murder mystery experience

Wolves online store

Thursday, November 24 - Buy one get one free on Wolves fashion, including retro range (online only)

Friday, November 25 - Buy one get one free on all replica kits

Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, 27 - 35 per cent off everything

West Brom online store

Tickets for West Brom vs Preston on Thursday, December 29 - Adults £15 and all Under-25s £5 (Offer running until midnight Friday, November 25)

20 per cent off everything (excluding discounted items, giftcards, replica and training wear)

Aston Villa online store

50 per cent off selected lines and extra 30 per cent off more using code: AVBLACKFRIDAY

Alton Towers

When guests book a short break between January 20 – March 16, 2023, they will receive up to £100 worth of extras, including:

Overnight stay with breakfast

Free Waterpark

Free 18 holes of golf

£20 food and drink voucher

Twycross Zoo

15 per cent off everything online and on-site gift shops