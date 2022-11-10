More than a dozen buildings in the region added to Historic England 'risk register'

Birmingham Midlands Institute.

Historic England revealed 13 buildings have been placed in jeopardy in the annual Heritage at Risk Register for 2022, while 13 others have been safeguarded.

The list provides a snapshot of the "critical health"of historic places and those most at risk of being lost due to neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

Sites added to the register – and at risk – includes Hall Farmhouse on Church Street, Alstonefield in the Staffordshire Moorlands, and Middleton Hall in Middleton, near Tamworth.

The Birmingham Midland Institute in the city, alongside the Holy Church of the New Testament on Oughton Road, are at risk, alongside the Walford Hall Farmhouse on Solihull Road in Hampton in Arden – as well as St John the Baptist in Bromsgrove, Broadstone Chapel in Broadstone in Shropshire and the Church of St John in Stoke-on-Trent.

Meanwhile, other sites in Worcestershire at risk include the Church of St Peter and St Lawrence in Powick and St Stephen's Church in Redditch, the Church of St Peter in Evesham, Church of St Nicholas in North and Middle Littleton, and the Church of St John the Baptist in Wickhamford.

Louise Brennan, from Historic England, said: "It is central to Historic England’s mission that we pass on to future generations the rich legacy of historic buildings and places that we have inherited from previous generations. Our Heritage at Risk programme is a key contributor to this ambition. With the help of local communities and partners, imaginative thinking and business planning, we can bring historic places back to life in the West Midlands.

"As the threat of climate change grows, the re-use and the sensitive upgrading of historic buildings and places becomes ever more important. Finding new uses for buildings and sites rescued from the register avoids the high carbon emissions associated with demolishing structures and building new."

Meanwhile, Historic England announced a total of 13 buildings have been saved and their futures secured thanks to volunteers, charity groups, owners, councils and support from the agency which has handed out over £1 million to support sites in the region.

Church Tower, which is north of the Church of St John in Shenstone, a moated site 700m east of Gannow Green Farm in Birmingham, The Charterhouse in Coventry, the Church of St Michael in Stoke, Church of St Bartholomew in Tardebigge and the Elmley Castle village cross have all been saved.

Sites in Shropshire include the Oak House in Wolverley and Cookley, Church of St Margaret in Acton Scott, Church of St Michael and All Angels in Smethcott, the Camp Ring motte and bailey castle east of Culmington Farm, Whitchurch in Whitchurch Urban and Wellington in Telford and Wrekin. Offa's Dyke – the section 630 yards long west of Lyonshall – has been saved as well.