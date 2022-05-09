Historic Bridgnorth mill celebrated as part of UK radio ham event

Ham radio operator Martin Childs, left, with his daughter Scarlet and Cliff Bassett

Daniels Mill, at Eardington, was one of around 300 water and windmills across the UK celebrating National Mills weekend.

Organised by the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings, this year's theme is ‘New Life for Old Mills, ’ to celebrate the repair of wind and watermills which allows the important historical buildings to survive for future generations to come.

In support of the weekend, amateur radio enthusiasts from across the country set up temporary amateur radio stations at a number of the participating mills, hoping to make contact with other ones within the UK and Europe.

Called 'Mills on the Air', the amateur radio station at Daniels Mill was operated by enthusiast Martin Childs, from Chelmarsh, who used a special call sign for the event of GB4DM.

He spoke visitors to the mill about the project and how it came about, plus let them broadcast to other mills in the network.