Horse trials return to Weston Park - in pictures

Jennie Housley on Caunton Rubi Royale at the Weston Park Horse Trials

Equestrian lovers were able to see display after display at the horse trials, with more than 400 entries competing.

The event was organised by Janet and Vicky Plant, who live near Eccleshall, and has been hailed a success.

Press officer Rachael Morley said: "It's been lovely to welcome all the spectators back again.

Jennie Housley on Caunton Rubi Royale at the Weston Park Horse Trials

Alice Bibby from Wiltshire with Chantilly Royale II

Isobel Hudson on Jovial Pinball Wizard

"We've had some good weather.

"The sun, park and trees have looked magnificent, and the competition has gone very well."

Organisers said they were delighted to welcome a new sponsor to the team – HorseQuest – which was supporting a new incentive this year – the Novice Masters Series sections giving support and incentive to this group of riders at intermediate novice level.

James Duncan with Henry, Lucy, Sarah and Alice Ormrod, from Birmingham and Whitchurch

Maddie Hornby on Barrington Quiet Man

Louise Harwood on Blues Cloud

They said they were thrilled to work with all of their sponsors, as well as the title sponsor, David and Catherine Witt of Rookery Park Stud.

The event layout that proved so exciting previously was retained.

The course, designed by Janet Plant and constructed by ‘Plant A Fence’, ran over a thousand acres of rolling wooded parkland at the grounds of the country estate on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border.

Rosettes were handed out to eighth place in all sections.

Julian-Trevor Roper on Glencollin