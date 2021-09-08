Canal festival revived by enthusiasts

By Andrew KerrWalsallAttractionsPublished:

Brownhills Canal Festival will take place again later this month after Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust decided to revive the event.

Brownhills Canal Festival is taking place on Saturday September 18 and Sunday September 19.
Brownhills Canal Festival is taking place on Saturday September 18 and Sunday September 19.

The festival, which will take place at Silver Street, Brownhills will feature floating traders, trade stalls and charity stalls.

Last held in 2019, this year's festival will take place on Saturday September 18 and Sunday September 19 from 10am to 4pm each day.

LHCRT communications, events and membership director Christine Howles explained why the trust was organising the festival.

"We are bringing back the Brownhills Canal Festival after a few years' absence, with the last event hosted by Birmingham Canal Navigations Society in 2019.

"We were approached by Brownhills resident (and LHCRT member) Malcolm Littler, who asked if we could help arrange the festival.

"As Brownhills is at the top end of the Lichfield Canal it made sense for us to help out, promote Brownhills as a canal town, raise awareness of the link the Lichfield Canal will bring to the canal network and to Brownhills, and create a fun weekend for everyone.

"Traditionally held in the summer, we have chosen September for the event."

Full details can be found at the LHCRT website https://www.lhcrt.org.uk/brownhills-festival.html.

Admission is free.

Attractions
Entertainment
Walsall nostalgia
Nostalgia
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Burntwood
Staffordshire
Lichfield
Andrew Kerr

By Andrew Kerr

Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star with a focus on Lichfield.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News