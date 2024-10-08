I went to see & Juliet at Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre - here's my verdict on a winning combination

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Now, Shakespeare meets boy bands, meets pop divas or meets musical theatre may not be everyone’s cup of tea - and I could certainly understand that the concept seems a little confused - but if the standing ovation received at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre last night for “& Juliet” is anything to go by, it’s a winning combination.

Following an exceptionally successful West End run, the musical is heading out on a national tour, telling the tale of what may have happened to the star-crossed lover Juliet if she had not ended her life over her beloved Romeo. And it all starts with Anne Hathaway, Shakespeare’s wife, who begs him to write a much happier ending to the play, which he does, resulting in a journey of self-discovery, female empowerment and love for our heroine.

Written by the author of Netflix phenomenon “Schitt's Creek,”audiences can expect romance aplenty and hilarious comedy, but also an excellent retelling of Juliet’s journey from tragic teenage lover to a strong young woman in charge of her own destiny and will definitely resonate with anyone who is seeking their niche in life.

There are no less than 32 songs back to back, all executed to perfection by Marcus Carter-Adams and the just six-strong band, who make you want to get and sing and dance along. The pop hits from the 1990’s to right now come thick and fast, proving what I always say - musical theatre performers are so versatile they can literally sing the phone book.

Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet (centre) and the cast in & Juliet. Credit: Matt Crockett

Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet & Kyle Cox as Francois in & Juliet. Credit: Matt Crockett

Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet in & Juliet. Credit: Matt Crockett

You can choose from “Larger than Life”, “I Want It That Way”, “Teenage Dream”, “It’s My Life”, “Love Me Like You Do”, “As Long As You Love Me”, “Roar” or “Can’t Stop The Feeling” to name but a few. Phew! The list is endless and the audience were singing along to every song.

The concept of the show is clever and witty and each character is believable and natural.

X Factor winner and West End heartthrob, Matt Cardle is perfectly cast as William Shakespeare, with as you would expect a superb vocal performance, but also outstanding comedic skills. Give us more songs from him though, because his voice is certainly worth it. Even so, a witty, skillful performance.

Gerardine Sacdalan in the title role of Juliet is feisty, fun and fresh, again with excellent vocals, and has the ability to light up the stage at every entrance. From her first solo in Act One to the last line of the show, she gave it her all.

Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet in & Juliet. Credit Matt Crockett

Together, Ranj Singh as Lance and Sandra Marvin as Angelique, a couple reunited in later life, offer the comedy performances of the night, with side-splitting humour and chemistry. Sandra Marvin’s Gospel style vocals are to be commended, while Ranj Singh is simply silly, but hilarious with a dubious accent which made everyone laugh out loud.

Liam Morris heroically stepped in half way through the show to play the role of Romeo after Jack Danson was not fit to appear in Act Two, and together they brought roguish appeal to the handsome hero.

Jordan Broatch as May is just delightful in this sensitive, soft role while Kyle Cox as Francois matches him perfectly in both dramatic, comedic and vocal abilities.

Jordan Broatch as May in & Juliet,. Credit: Matt Crockett

The hard working, exceptionally young, all inclusive ensemble romp through number after number with ease, and are the glue which holds the show together, each and everyone a star in their own right.

But, the evening really belonged to Lara Denning as Anne Hathaway who is so talented, so charismatic and has a voice to die for. Her solo in Act Two brought the house down and tears to my eyes. What a star!

Jennifer Weber’s choreography is sharp, contemporary and pacey, yet you feel as if you could dance along because it is so authentic.

Lara Denning as Anne & Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet in & Juliet. Credit: Matt Crockett

Paloma Young’s colourful costumes are the perfect blend of yesterday and today with mediaeval doublets and whalebone corsets, but mixed with ripped denim and sneakers which give it an edgy, modern feel.

The scenery and lighting effects are exceptional and much better than usually seen on a touring show and I applaud the stage management team who handled a potentially dangerous situation on stage during the show with subtlety and ease.

Don’t expect a fascinating, intricate storyline. This isn’t Shakespeare. Well it is, but it isn’t if you see what I mean. The plot is simple and even a little cheesy, but the music and the cast are the stars here and two and a half hours just fly by.

Yes, “& Juliet” may be another jukebox musical, but it’s so much fun, so entertaining and so unique that you would be hard pressed to find a better night out in the city this week. Just sit back and enjoy it!

For tickets visit grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 429212, the show will run until Saturday, October 12.