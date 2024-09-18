How the first date on ITV's My Mum Your Dad went for Andy from near Wolverhampton

Andy Pearce, a 50-year-old property investor, from Brewood, is among eight single parents in the second series of ITV's My Mum Your Dad bidding to find true love – all under the watchful eye of his 19-year-old daughter Issy, a student.

Hosted by Davina McCall, the latest series sees a group of nervous parents whisked away to a countryside retreat for a second chance at love, getting to know each other through dates and chats.

On Tuesday night's saw the parents are all getting to know each other and settle into the country mansion.

As the parents filtered into the kitchen one by one, Staffordshire's Andy made the others giggle as he walked in dressed in his hot pink running top and trainers, all ready for his morning workout.

Issy, however, was downright embarrassed: "What is he actually wearing?" she said to the other sons and daughters, who were watching their parents on a big screen in a separate house.

"I got dressed in the dark, as you can see, I couldn't see what colours I was putting on," he joked with the others.

Active Andy went off for his run and to reflect on his first date with Maria which happened the night before.

Later on, Davina headed into the house to see how everyone was after their first dates together.

Maria told the presenter that Andy makes her laugh and that had 'good banter'.

"We had a lovely time," she said. Andy agreed, saying "We are both really chatty, we had a good date."

Andy and Issy (directly on the left of Davina McCall) are from South Staffordshire. Picture: ITV

After watching her mum's date with Andy, Maria's daughter Livia said, "she's really chatty so sometimes it's hard to tell if she really fancies someone".

Later on in the show, a new contestant joined the house – 47-year-old Chris and his 17-year-old daughter, Eva. Chris is also in property management, like Andy, so lets hope he doesn't steal all the limelight.

The kids were tasked with pairing the parents up together to cook dinner. They chose a head chef and a deputy based on who they wanted to see spending more time together and getting to know each other more.

Andy wasn't chosen for the roles this time, but let's hope the sparks fly for him in tonight's episode.