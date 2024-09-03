Painter’s ground-breaking 1907 show to be recreated in Wolverhampton

On loan from the Trustees of the De Morgan Foundation, ‘Painted Dreams: The Art of Evelyn De Morgan’ will run from October 19 until March 9, 2025 and highlights the artist’s skills and the enduring relevance of the social issues she addressed, connecting contemporary audiences with the historic artworks.

It recreates history as Wolverhampton Art Gallery held an exhibition of works by De Morgan in 1907. It showcased some of her most impressive paintings such as ‘Flora’ a life-size painting of the Roman Goddess of Spring, and ‘The Storm Spirits’, a picture which imagines thunder, lightning and rain as powerful women.

A photograph of Evelyn De Morgan (circa 1890), courtesy of Trustees of the De Morgan Foundation

The exhibition was a remarkable feat as it was incredibly rare for a modern gallery to dedicate a show to a solo female artist. De Morgan’s ability to layer contemporary issues into mythological tales at the exhibition was well received, with one reviewer for the Wolverhampton Express and Star describing the pictures as ‘painted dreams’.

The 2024 exhibition, curated by Sarah Hardy, Director of the De Morgan Museum, and Wolverhampton Art Gallery, recreates De Morgan’s 1907 solo show as faithfully as possible. Highlighting a career that has been overshadowed by De Morgan’s male contemporaries, the 2024 exhibition features oil paintings, a plaster cast sculpture, sketches and drawings, plus newly-painted artworks that recreate three of her original paintings lost in a 1991 fire.

Utilising surviving correspondence between De Morgan and the Director of Wolverhampton Art Gallery, J. J. Brownsword, and reviews of the exhibition from the Wolverhampton Express and Star, the team has traced the original 27 artworks and chosen the authentic dark brown wall colour used in the original exhibition.

De Morgan’s evocative Pre-Raphaelite style and artistic skill mean the paintings appear as fresh and colourful as they did over a century ago. Moreover, the issues which De Morgan highlighted in her artworks are still prevalent today: social inequalities, feminism, mental health and the impact of war. Painted Dreams recreates a 1907 exhibition for 2020s audiences.

Three lost works displayed in the 1907 exhibition – ‘Victoria Dolorosa’, ‘Mercy and Truth’, and ‘Spear of Ithuriel’ – have been painstakingly recreated by local artist Paul Francis-Walker. Born in nearby Walsall, Francis-Walker is a published author, artist and teacher known for his use of historical painting techniques and methods.

Flora (1894) by Evelyn De Morgan, courtesy Trustees of the De Morgan Foundation

Mr Francis-Walker has exhibited and demonstrated Pre-Raphaelite painting techniques at the Arts and Crafts house Wightwick Manor in Wolverhampton. He has meticulously recreated the missing works and followed De Morgan’s artistic process using the scant documentation that exists in relation to the original paintings and by drawing on the extensive recent research by conservators at the Courtauld Institute of Art.

“Being asked to paint copies of Evelyn De Morgan’s work has been a great honour, not only because her work is outstandingly beautiful, but also because the three pieces that I have recreated no longer exist,” said Mr Francis-Walker.

“Evelyn was a great believer in life after death and that through a medium we could converse with those that had passed on. In some small way, I hope that my artwork will enable the onlooker to see those lost works once again.”

Jean McMeakin, Chair, De Morgan Trustee Board, said: “We are delighted to bring back this exhibition to Wolverhampton just over a century after its premiere in the city. It charts Evelyn De Morgan’s development as an artist and includes many of her most famous and best-loved paintings.

“The exhibition not only illuminates her talent, her inspirations and her influences, but in so doing her inner thoughts, social and ethical values are also revealed. It is a great opportunity to get to know De Morgan and her world.”

City of Wolverhampton Council Cabinet Member for City Development, Jobs and Skills, Councillor Chris Burden, said: “This exhibition is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Wolverhampton and highlights our commitment to bringing world-class art to our community.

“Evelyn De Morgan’s work resonates deeply with contemporary issues, making this exhibition a must-see for art lovers and history enthusiasts alike.”

Painted Dreams will also feature a bespoke dance performance inspired by the life and work of Evelyn De Morgan and commissioned by Wolverhampton Art Gallery. Presented by Flexus Dance Collective as part of their new ‘Moving Beyond’ initiative, young emerging artists aged 16-21 will work under the creative guidance of Artistic Director Katy Sterran. Performance dates are Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30.

Painted Dreams is curated by Sarah Hardy, Director of the De Morgan Museum, and Wolverhampton Art Gallery. The exhibition is a partnership between the De Morgan Foundation and Wolverhampton Art Gallery. The Gallery is funded by Arts Council England as a National Portfolio Organisation, and City of Wolverhampton Council.