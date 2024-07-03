Black Country singing sensation announces first ever UK solo tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Now 23, Connie stole the hearts of the region - and the broader British public - aged just six with her cover of Somewhere Over The Rainbow in the 2007 series of the reality contest, coming second place to opera singer Paul Potts.

Connie's debut album, Over the Rainbow, was released back in the same year and went on to sell more than 250,000 copies worldwide and reached number one in three countries.

Since then, the young star from Streetly has released several albums, featured on the Champions series of Britain's Got Talent, amassed millions of followers on Social Media and toured all over Asia as well as other parts of the world.

Singing sensation Connie Talbot, from Cannock, will go on her first solo UK-wide tour in September

And now, the seasoned musician will go on her first solo UK-wide tour - starting in September - with tickets being made available on Friday, July 5.

The tour will see her light up stages in Birmingham at the Sunflower Lounge, London's The Grace, and Manchester's Deaf Institute.

Speaking on the soon-to-begin tour, she said: "I was over the moon when I found out there was a chance to tour in the UK.

"It's a really big deal for me because I'll be performing original songs, I could not be more excited.

"Performing is my favourite part of my work, being with the fans who have been so loyal and followed my work since I was a child will make these shows so intimate.

"I've been really lucky to tour overseas in the United States and Asia, I really am so grateful for that. But performing in my home country is going to be a really special moment for me.

"I can't wait to do all three shows, headlining a show in my home city of Birmingham has always been a dream of mine."