Artist now hosting paint nights after unleashing her inner 'Picasso' in lockdown

Counsellor and art therapist Sheena Letford is holding her next Paint and Sip event on April 19 at the Towers Inn, Walsall Road, in Great Barr, for members of the public to share their talents or simply have-a-go at painting and sketching in an informal setting.

The Easter Tree depicting The Easter Story

Participants will be given opportunities to try their hand at artwork while making new friends, sipping a complimentary drink and taking part in a fun raffle.

Sheena, of bridgewalkcounselling.com, says: "I started painting during the Covid lockdown on a whim and it just took off from there with just a few palettes of paint and look at me now. Since then I've run art workshops and published calendars.

Sketch titled 'Self Love'

"I work in art therapy including with a mental health service in Walsall. Come along even if you've never tried painting come and have a go. There'll also be food and drink at the Tower and lots of fun.

"The tickets include one complimentary drink. I held four free events previously, but people seemed to really like coming so there'll need to be a charge to cover the costs. I will guide every step of the way. Whether someone's a seasoned artist or just looking to unwind they can unleash their inner 'Picasso' and create a masterpiece to take home.

Fabric painting featuring African dancers from the 'Out of Africa' collection

"I'm also a poet and at the end of April or in May I'll be holding my Flowertry Poetry event which will also be open to all."

As a counsellor she works with NHS body Black Country Integrated Care Board projects and with Re:Think mental health scheme based in Bloxwich.

Masi warriors from the Out of Africa Collection

Art materials will be supplied and there will be raffle prizes with proceeds going towards future Paint and Sip events.

The cost is £20 or £22.38 online. To book visit website eventbrite.com/e/paint-sip-with-sheena-tickets-872098619447

England's Santorini painting

Sheena's Paint and Sip starts at 7pm while Flowerty Poerty will be held on date to be announced next month.

Her art includes the new Out of Africa collection, 'The Easter Tree' painting depicting Jesus and the Easter Story, 'England's Santorini' painting a nod to her visits to the Greek resort, 'Self Love' a sketch reflecting on wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic and the environmental themed 'Mother Earth'.

'Mother Earth'

More details for Paint and Sip contact her on 07791 720697.