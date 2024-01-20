Watch as cast members of Wednesbury pantomime discuss their roles in successful production which concludes today

Showtime Community Productions have two final performances of Jack and the Beanstalk today, at 2pm and 6.30pm.

The production, which started at the town hall on Wednesday, had been in the planning and rehearsing since September and it was clear the hard work that had gone into it.

I went backstage before the show started to interview some of the cast and asked them how the show was going so far.

From the script, with many funny references to football and Wednesbury landmarks like IKEA and Mecca Bingo and original (mostly) jokes, it hit the mark in every way for young and old alike.

The characters interacted well and the youngsters in the cast showed a lot of maturity whilst Jane Wigman as Dame Trott was particularly popular.

Dame Trott, AKA Jane Wigman, has her make up applied backstage by Sophie Perry

Matt Flavin played her son Jack, one of the subjects of the title, whilst the other is the beanstalk, which was well created as part of an impressive array of props and special effects.

The music was a pleasant mix of show tunes, nursery rhymes and popular hits and the traditional banter with the crowd was very much in evidence, three youngsters getting to come up on stage and receive goodie bags at the end of the show.

The performers and backstage members of Showtime have proved you don't have to go to big venues in Birmingham or Wolverhampton to get a good quality family pantomime and they will wrap up today after a very successful run.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC TIM THURSFIELD The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk which finishes its run at Wednesbury Town Hall with two shows tonight.

Tickets for today at £7,50 are available on the door or by going to www.ticketsource.co.uk/showtimewednesbury.