Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas market opens for the festive season today

The markets will be open daily- from Monday to Thursday 11am - 9pm, Friday 11am-9:30pm, Saturday 10am-9:30pm and Sundays 10am-9pm

It is located through Birmingham city centre and stretches through the high streets, new street and Victoria square, making it easily accessible to all through transport links such as west midland trainline and buses.

The markets have diverse German food and authentic German beer - people can indulge and try something new, or try traditional English festive foods, and there is a large variety of options for all appetites including sweet treats and more.

The market stalls have a wide scope of arts and crafts, toys and gifts that would act as good Christmas presents for loved ones, family and friends.

There is a ‘one drink per person rule’ being introduced this year, with the intention of stopping those who are under the legal age of 18 getting drinks. This goes alongside the rule that if you look under the age of 25 you will be asked to show ID.