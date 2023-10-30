New TV drama seeks Black Country talent

Robert

Birmingham-based film and television production company Checklist Films is behind The Iron Rose.

The Victorian drama is inspired by the true story of iron and steel pioneer Robert Forester Mushet from the Forest of Dean.

On and off-screen talent is being recruited from the region for the production.

The Iron Rose has been created by Gloucestershire based author Keith Thomas, who has spent 30 years researching the Mushet family and the screenplay has been written by John F McDonald.

Checklist Films will be providing training and development opportunities to help actors and crew hone their skills

Hakam Poselay, executive producer and chief executive of Checklist Films, said: “The Iron Rose is an incredible story from the West Country. Our protagonist in Robert Mushet is a forgotten part of our history, and his story is fascinating – the stuff of dreams for producers.

"His tale is full of ambition, love, family feuds and power play, as he finds himself the target of theft for his original inventions, which ultimately saw him erased from history.

"These pioneers in the West Country had an enormous impact on the development and growth of the UK, and this tale offers a fascinating insight into the grit, determination and personal sacrifices that were made to build the country that we know today. We’re so proud to be able to bring this story back to life, and we know audiences will be intrigued and gripped. And we hope to make the people of Gloucestershire proud, and we can’t wait to showcase some of the county's most beautiful and interesting locations.”

Mr Thomas added: “Robert Mushet has been a part of my life for over 30 years as I have studiously researched his and his family’s fascinating story and impact on the steel industry and revolution. It’s incredibly exciting to now be bringing these tangled stories to life on the screen. And, in comparison to those dark satanic industrial days, we now live in a time of ecological fragility, and I am very proud to be working with Checklist Films, for its genuine ethical commitment and pioneering policy of sustainability.”

Checklist Films has partnered with CREW Birmingham, who specialise in finding local talent. The production company has a number of film and drama projects on its development slate.

Mr Poselay added: “It is an incredibly exciting time for the TV and film industry in Birmingham. There is major investment coming into the West Midlands as more productions are made here, and we are poised to make our own contribution to making this a success for the region. Talent are the cornerstone of our offering as we intend to support and showcase the brilliant local on and off-screen talent. The production of The Iron Rose is creating huge excitement in the area – not only to champion a local story and the talented crews and actors but it will also bring us one step closer to making Birmingham the next UK ‘Film City’.”