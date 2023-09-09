Black Country Boat Festival triumphs in the heat with 12,000 visitors enjoying the sun

Around 12,000 people visited the Black Country Boat Festival on Saturday.

As temperatures soared to the high twenties, crowds thronged at the Bumble Hole Nature Reserve on Saturday to enjoy the festivities, which started at 6pm on Friday and are continuing until Sunday evening.

Around 80 boats moored up in Netherton on Saturday so owners could show off designs to the public, while stallholders sold everything from hair bows and luxury yarn to bespoke cakes and fudge.

Children enjoyed the funfair and pony rides, while live music acts and a bar with 17 real ales kept the adults entertained.

Mathew Hales and Francis Stapleton on Birchills from the Black Country Living Museum.

Sadly, one of the day's most anticipated events could not go ahead due to the sizzling hot weather.

As a result of welfare concerns, the annual dog show could not go ahead.

Secretary for the festival, Jill Charlton-Grice, said: "The festival is going well but it was very disappointing having to cancel the dog show that's taken months to organise.

"It just couldn't go ahead in this heat. It's a dreadful disappointment spending all year praying for good weather and then when you get it, it's not welcome."

Taking a break in the shade at the Black Country Boat Festival on Saturday, but sadly the dog show had to be cancelled.

Addressing how demand has surged for the dog show, Jill added: "We used to have around seven dogs in each of the 12 classes, but last year we had up to 27 entrants in each class."

The Mayor of Dudley, Andrea Goddard, was also in attendance and presented the annual cup, an award presented to a volunteer at the festival, to Ross Harrison.

Volunteer Sophie Bond said: "The cup is about trying to show appreciation to our volunteers. This year it was given to Ross who has taken over a lot of our social media which has been a big help for us."

Organisers have hoped that visitors will be enjoying their drinks, as the event is entirely volunteer-run and the event tries to cover its costs throughout the bar.

Peter Jaggers with his boat-made fudge.

All proceeds from the festival go to the mayor's charities, which are currently Dudley Community First Responders, Mary Stevens Hospice, UpsnDowns and Prostate Cancer UK.

Earlier this week, volunteer Ross Harrison said: "Today we ordered the diesel needed to keep everything running onsite. The bill? Just shy of £,1800!

"We cannot stress enough how much this event runs on not just dedicated volunteers giving up time and sweat but the bar, which pays - or at least tries to pay - for this whole event.