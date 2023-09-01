Codsall club is named best for beer in the West Midlands

The Firs in Wood Road, Codsall

The Firs Club in Wood Road will now go through to judging for CAMRA's national club of the year title.

The club has won the Wolverhampton branch club of the year for 10 years running.

It offers five changing ales, usually including a mild. There is also an in-house brewery and it hosts it own beer festivals

There are 16 regional finalists competing for the national title with the final four to be announced in early October.

The aim of the competition is to seek out the best clubs, all showcasing their commitment to quality real ale.

The overall winner will be announced early in 2024.

Phil Gregg, national co-ordinator for the club of the year competition said: “This competition aims to highlight the very best examples of what a social club can be.

“These amazing venues are a vital part of communities across the UK, promoting social well-being in their local areas and providing an important hub for local residents.

“All pubs and clubs have faced many challenges since the pandemic, with the cost-of-living crisis, soaring business rates and energy costs. These shining examples are a real testament to their determination, professionalism and support for their communities.”