Once in a blue moon! Spectacular images show rare supermoon over region

A photo of last night's blue supermoon taken from Sedgley Beacon. Credit: Ian Parkes.

The full moon, which appeared in our skies last night, astounded residents as the lunar body lit up with a modest blue hue.

The blue supermoon, which first reached its peak around 2.35am on Thursday, marks the ninth full moon this year and the second supermoon this month.

Photo: Sue Austin

Blue moons, which deceptively aren't blue, are instances where there are two full moons in a single month (once in a blue moon).

Last night's moons was set to appear around 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than the average full moon.

The phases of the moon (New, waxing crescent, first quarter, wax gibbous, full moon, etc.) take around 29.5 days to complete, meaning a total of 365 days for 12 full cycles.

Sadly, clouds may hinder any chances to get a clear view of tonight's moon, and since there will not be another supermoon until 2037.

Did you manage to get a pic of last night's supermoon? Send your best shots into danielwalton@mnamedia.co.uk

Here's the five best ways to get as clear a view as possible of the lunar body in the meantime:

Get comfortable: We suggest the best way to view the moon is outdoors huddled under a blanket with a nice hot drink.

Stay away from lights: Light pollution is the number one hindrance to stargazers, we suggest finding a location far away from any unnatural lights like street lamps and houses.

Find a high vantage point: Buildings, trees and hills will inevitably get in the way of a clear view of tonight's moon, so wrap up warm and find a nice high spot so nothing gets in the way.

Binoculars: While staring into the sun isn't a bright idea, using binoculars or a telescope to get a clearer view of the moon's surface is definitely a must. We suggest binoculars with a magnification of seven at a minimum.