Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Delight as sunny skies greet Brownhills Canal Festival revellers

Premium
By Deborah HardimanBrownhillsEntertainmentPublished: Comments

Sunny skies and colourful narrowboats have been a massive crowd puller for the return of the annual Brownhills Canal Festival.

Narrowboat owner Peter Buck is dressed to impress
Narrowboat owner Peter Buck is dressed to impress

The organisers were all smiles over the weekend's good weather, fully booked floating trade moorings and historical and privately owned vessels at the Wyrley and Essington Canal at Silver Street basin off Brownhills High Street. Around 4,000 visitors attended the show held on Saturday and Sunday.

Entertainment
Brownhills
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News