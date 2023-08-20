Delight as sunny skies greet Brownhills Canal Festival revellers

Oldbury curry house named best restaurant in the Midlands at English Curry Awards
Sunny skies and colourful narrowboats have been a massive crowd puller for the return of the annual Brownhills Canal Festival.
The organisers were all smiles over the weekend's good weather, fully booked floating trade moorings and historical and privately owned vessels at the Wyrley and Essington Canal at Silver Street basin off Brownhills High Street. Around 4,000 visitors attended the show held on Saturday and Sunday.