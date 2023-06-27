Notification Settings

College students going back to school as they star in musical Matilda

By Lisa O'Brien

Performing arts students at a Wolverhampton college are going back to school for their end-of-year spectacular this week.

Front: Mrs Trunchbull (James Giles), on the swing is Matilda (Madison Jeffs), and in pink Mrs Mormwood (Grace Lewis) with Holly Page as Mrs Honey
Around 30 students, who are studying for University of the Arts London diplomas and extended diplomas in performing arts at City of Wolverhampton College, are appearing in Matilda the Musical at the college’s Paget Road campus.

The shows run from Wednesday until Friday.

It centres on five-year-old Matilda Wormwood who loves reading and uses her gift of telekinesis to overcome obstacles caused by her family, challenge the oppressive headteacher of Crunchem Hall, Miss Trunchbull, and improve the life of everyone’s favourite teacher, Miss Honey.

A spokesman from the college said: "Students have been rehearsing for the show since the start of the summer term and have developed dance routines, designed the set and sourced costumes as part of their final course project, and have worked with students studying for qualifications in music technology on technical aspects of the production."

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets – costing £8 or £6 for concessions – are available to purchase by contacting tickets@wolvcoll.ac.uk

The college’s creative arts department is currently holding auditions for performing arts courses starting in September.

For more information call 01902 836000.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

