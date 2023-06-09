Beverley Knight announces new album and tells fans 'it's been a long time coming'

Beverley Knight will release a new album later this year.

Entitled The Fifth Chapter, the album will be released on Friday, September 29 and can be pre-ordered now via Knight's website.

It marks her first album in four years, after Knight released BK25 in 2019, an album of live performances recorded at the Royal Festival Hall.

The singer, songwriter, and actress took to Twitter this morning to tell her fans: "My luvs… it’s been a long time coming….!

"I am so STOKED to announce that my brand new ALBUM is called ‘The Fifth Chapter’ will be yours on Friday 29th September!!!

"You can pre-order The Fifth Chapter NOW: https://beverleyknight.tmstor.es."

In April, Knight secured one of theatre's most prestigious awards after winning an Olivier for her role as Emmeline Pankhurst.

Knight played the famous Suffragette in the musical Sylvia at The Old Vic, for which she won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical award.