Free admission offer for Dudley Zoo this Mother's Day

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyEntertainmentPublished:

Dudley Zoo is giving back to mothers across the region this Mother's Day by offering them free admission on Sunday, March 19.

Jazz the Bornean orangutan with her son and grandson
The special offer comes after an eventful year at the zoo with lots of new babies, such as Jim and Joe the Bornean orangutans and Niffler the binturong.

A spokesperson for the zoo said: "Come and see Bornean orangutan Jazz, who’s proving to be an amazing mum and grandmother, not forgetting our fabulous first-time mothers, Flo the sloth, Lyra the giant anteater and Coco the binturong, as well as the old hands such as Josie the giraffe and Phoebe the ring-tailed lemur."

To claim the free admission, mums will need to pre-book their entry in advance online, which is only valid for Mother's Day.

They must also be accompanied by a full paying child or adult and only pre-booked online tickets will be accepted on the day.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

