Free admission offer for Dudley Zoo this Mother's Day

The special offer comes after an eventful year at the zoo with lots of new babies, such as Jim and Joe the Bornean orangutans and Niffler the binturong.
A spokesperson for the zoo said: "Come and see Bornean orangutan Jazz, who’s proving to be an amazing mum and grandmother, not forgetting our fabulous first-time mothers, Flo the sloth, Lyra the giant anteater and Coco the binturong, as well as the old hands such as Josie the giraffe and Phoebe the ring-tailed lemur."
To claim the free admission, mums will need to pre-book their entry in advance online, which is only valid for Mother's Day.
They must also be accompanied by a full paying child or adult and only pre-booked online tickets will be accepted on the day.