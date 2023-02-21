Musician Jonn Penney from Ned’s Atomic Dustbin in the new-look venue

With Sparks announced this week for a show in June and new artists regularly being added to the calendar, excitement is building ahead of the venue's long-awaited reopening.

Penn & Teller’s visit to The Halls will be a double first. The legendary US magicians will be kicking off their UK tour in Wolverhampton. It is also likely to be the first ever show at the newly revamped venue, coming two days before Leftfield take to the stage.

The venue was officially declared ready for use in December after a long-delayed, £48m refurbishment.

The Halls have a combined capacity of around 5,000, with 3,400 in the Civic. Both it and the adjoining Wulfrun have had an extra seated gallery built.

Below is a full list of all the events confirmed for The Halls so far.

Thursday 1st June 2023

Penn & Teller

Penn & Teller are Emmy award-winning TV stars, best-selling authors and Las Vegas icons. Having performed together since the late 1970s, they are noted for their ongoing act that combines elements of comedy with magic in order to entertain. The duo has been featured in numerous stage and television shows such as Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Saturday 3rd June 2023

Leftfield

Formed in 1988 as the duo of Neil Barnes and Paul Daley, Leftfield quickly became one of the most influential and innovative dance music acts of all time of British electronic music. Now solely being under the ownership of Barnes, after public split in 2002.

Saturday 10th June 2023

The Vamps

The Vamps are one of the most successful British bands, achieving a large amount of success and popularity all over the globe, picking up over 2 billion streams globally and accumulating 8.4 million monthly listeners. They formed in 2012 and signed to Mercury Records in the November of the same year. In 2017, they had their first number 1 on the UK Albums Chart with Night & Day The Vamps have done 4 European arena tours and have sold out the O2 Arena multiple times.

Sunday 11th June 2023

Ranjit Bawa

Ranjit Bawa is an Indian singer, actor, and television presenter who works in Punjabi cinema. After seven years, he returns to the stages as part of his Old Skool UK Tour 2023. He made his debut in his 2015 album, which was awarded the "Best World Album" award in the 2015 Brit Asia TV Music Awards.

Wednesday 14th June 2023

Amon Amarth

Amon Amarth is a Swedish melodic death metal band from Tumba, formed in 1992. Their name, meaning 'Mount Doom', their lyrics mostly deal with Viking mythology and history attemtping to align with a variety of audiences.

Friday 16th June 2023

McFly

McFly are an English pop band formed in London in 2003; without question one of the most significant British pop acts of the twenty-first century. The band took their name from the Back to the Future character Marty McFly. Since hitting the big time as the youngest band ever to have a debut album go straight to number one, the band has become one of the nations most loved boy-bands.

Wednesday 21st June 2023

Siouxsie

Siouxsie Sioux, is an English singer, songwriter, musician and record producer. She was the lead singer of the rock band Siouxsie and the Banshees in the 1970s. Aged 65, making a return to stages as a solo act.

Thursday 22nd June 2023

Sparks

Sparks is an American pop and rock duo formed by brothers Ron (keyboards) and Russell Mael (vocals) in Los Angeles. The duo is noted for their quirky approach to songwriting consisting of being accompanied by sophisticated and acerbic lyrics - often about women, and sometimes containing literary or cinematic references creating a theatrical stage presence.

Friday 23rd June 2023

Gary Powndland & Friends

Gary Powndland is a character played by Jack Kirwan – a comedian from Wolverhampton, keen to support and promote the work of the Good Shepherd in helping people across the local community.

Thursday 29th june 2023

Sugababes

Formed in 1998, Sugababes are a British girl group composed of original founders: Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy. Despite changing throughout the years, the original group are making a return to stages. They have been a long-term fixture in the British tabloids due to their several line-up changes and alleged group infighting. Also releasing five UK top ten albums, four of which were certified Platinum in the UK.

Friday 30th June 2023

Chris Isaak

Christopher Joseph Isaak is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist and occasional actor. Over the course of his three-decade plus career, Platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated singer & actor Chris Isaak has performed to sold-out crowds across the globe with his longtime band Silvertone.

Sunday 8th Ocotber 2023

Level 42, The Christians

Level 42 is an English jazz-funk band formed on the Isle of Wight in 1979, The band will be joined on all dates by Special Guests, The Christians. They had a number of UK and worldwide hits during the 1980s and 1990s and return to the stages again throughout October to Decemeber. Level 42 is a band with nothing to prove, but all the desire to continue their run at the top.

Saturday 21st October 2023

An Evening With Europe

2023 sees 40 years since Swedish rock icons, Europe, released their self-titled debut album and to celebrate the milestone, the band are set to tour this Autumn. The band is mainly influenced by other rock groups such as Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, and Thin Lizzy

Saturday 28th October 2023

Gabrielle

Gabrielle made an immediate impact when her debut single ‘Dreams’ spent three weeks at #1 in the summer of 1993. Now with a huge tour and two of the biggest shows of her career coming up, Gabrielle’s well-deserved era of rediscovery continues.

Saturday 4th November 2023

The Dead South

The Dead South is a folk-bluegrass musical ensemble based in Canada. The band was initially formed in 2012 as a quartet by Nate Hilts and continues to create music and perform live; currently touring across 8 countries and has 36 upcoming concerts. The band refers to themselves as "Mumford and Sons' Evil Twins", an indication to their dark and often violent interpretation of the old western style.

Thursday 16th November 2023

Suzi Quatro

Suzi Quatro is an American musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, actress, poet, author and radio presenter. Having sold over 55 million records worldwide, she is a global rock legend and the true Queen of Rock N Roll. Quatro released her self-titled debut album in 1973. Since then, she has released fifteen studio albums, ten compilation albums, and one live album.

Saturday 18th November 2023

ABBA Reunion

The ABBA reunion tribute show is the creation of the Director, Producer and Choreographer of the Award Winning ABBAMania musical. From Waterloo to Dancing Queen, all of the hits are performed with unrivalled authenticity from both an audio and visual perspective.

Saturday 6th April 2024

Diversity

Diversity are a British street dance troupe formed in 2007 and based in London. Since winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, Diversity have won numerous awards, been the first act to perform outside No. 10 Downing Street in front of the Prime Minister and have sold out three UK & Ireland tours. So far, theyve performed to over 1 million people across the world.