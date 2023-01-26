Rare classic car collection to go for auction after shocking barn find

1928 Franklin Airman

The classic motors were discovered in a Midlands barn by Hanson's Auctioneers in Staffordshire after an auditor was called out to check on the value of one of the vehicles.

The rare collection is owned by an unnamed businesses man in from Burton-on-Trent, who collected the cars over a period of 45 years.

1953 Austin A125 Sheerline

Jim Ronan, a classic car consultant for Hanson's Auctioneers, said: "It was a jaw-dropping moment for me, like discovering a secret motoring museum.

"This extraordinary collection celebrates motoring history from the 1920s through to the 1990s. I was amazed by the quality and range of the vehicles."

The oldest car on offer is a rare 1923 open two-seater Citroen, with the collection also featuring a 1052 Austin A125 Sheerline and a 1929 Peugeot Tourer.

1928 Chevrolet Doctors Coupe

Jim added: "These 10 curvaceous classics offer a tangible lesson in British, USA and French motoring history. Every Vehicle has been loved, driven, enjoyed and well-maintained. They have been cherished for decades.

"These vehicles will be offered at auction without reserve. That's sure to get car enthusiast's pulses racing. My personal favourites are the Hudson 6 Coupe and the Franklin, both American classics.

"Aside from the inevitable layers of dust, all the vehicles are in remarkable condition given their age. They're heading to auction in March and collectively could achieve £80,000."

The vehicles will go on sale on March 18 at the Classic Car Auction held at Bishton Hall, Staffordshire, where there will also be classic motorcycles, single cars, and other collections up for sale.