Review: Dick Whittington is region's unmissable panto of festive season

Matt Slack as Dick Whittington and Dr Ranj as The Spirit of the Bells. Photo: Simon Hadley

You want a life-sized flying double decker bus? A gigantic talking rat? A glitzy burst of musical colour to exhaust the senses? You've got it ten times over in Dick Whittington.

This is the UK's biggest regional don't-miss-it panto show of the festive season. It's the perfected panto script and line-up, littered with adult humour and all of the slapstick jokes needed to get the children giggling.

Dick Whittington at Birmingham Hippodrome is a delight for theatre-goers this Christmas

Birmingham panto legend Matt Slack returns for his ninth time to the Hippodrome's extravaganza and he is the real star of the show. This year he has bagged the lead role for the first time and his delight at this as he slips in and out of character brings in a lot of laughs.

His comic genius, which includes hilarious impressions, crazy dance moves and a fair few dodgy dad jokes, is the backbone of this show. His ability to improvise with the audience is something to behold, especially at the end when he invites some youngsters from the audience up onto the stage.

Marti Pellow joins Matt on stage as The Ratman and between the pair of them they have got the evening covered. Marti's brooding evil character gets the loudest boos and hisses, while celebrity Dr Ranj and actress, singer and television personality Suzanne Shaw also impress on stage. Who would have thought the doctor off the telly would be so well-suited to panto? He really was a surprise star of the performance.

It also sees the return of Hippodrome favourites Doreen Tipton and Andrew Ryan. Andrew is back for his sixth year at the Hippodrome, playing the role of Felicity Fitzwarren. While an amazing breakout moment comes from Doreen Tipton when she stuns the audience with her breathtaking hidden talent for... wait for it... opera singing!

She also draws out a few laughs from the audience with her digs at other areas compared to Birmingham, such as Dudley and Wolverhampton.

Doreen Tipton as Doreen, the cat

Andrew Ryan, as the dame, is perfect for the role with an impressive amount of wacky outfit changes, while Suzanne Shaw, as Alice, is the star favourite for all the princess-dress clad children in the audience.

That's not to forget to mention the set, special effects and costumes, some of which is from The London Palladium.

Matt Slack as Dick Whittington and Andrew Ryan as the dame Felicity Fitzwarren

The production follows Matt as Dick Whittington and his trusty cat, Doreen, as he seeks fame, fortune, and happiness journeying to become the Lord Mayor.

A quick note from the Hippodrome if bringing a little one, to be aware one or two scenes are intended to scare. But don't let that stop you as the mix of jokes and slapstick fun, means everything finishes with its happily ever after.

This production is pantomime at its perfected, hilarious best. A truly must-see show for adults and children as they go on a journey together to share the magic of live theatre fully for the first time since coronavirus restrictions.