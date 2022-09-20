Sedgley's annual beer festival ready for return

From left Dave Mitchell,Debra Baugh,Ian Foster,David Baugh and sponsor Nick Walters are ready for the festival opening

The Sedgley Charity Beer Festival could not be held last year and in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers from the First Sedgley Scout Group set up the festival at Jubilee Hall, off Ladies Walk, on Monday.

Doors open on Friday, September 23 at 5pm and the festival continues on Satirday from 12 noon to 11pm.

Festival chairman David Baugh said: "It’s such a superb local community atmosphere, you’re sure to find someone you know, and raise a glass for charity. People just love this festival.”

A programme of seven live music acts have been booked with three stages operating.

Saturday afternoon will see the 30-strong Sedgley Ukulele Strummers performing with the evening featuring The B’s Band, Starving Dogs and Just in Time.

The event also includes gin and cider bars and the £15 admission on the gate includes a festival glass and £10 of drink tokens.

The money raised is used to help the scout group, the BBC Children in Need appeal and local charities.

The scouts will use their share to fund an extension to the hall.

This year’s gold sponsors are Sedgley-based N D Walters Carpets and Flooring, whilst silver sponsor Midlands Business Recovery, Wombourne Tandoori and Willows Dental also support the charity event.