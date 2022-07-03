TV legend Bob Warman's last day at ITV Central tomorrow as news anchor steps down

Bob Warman with a copy of the Express & Star at ITV Central, Birmingham

Bob Warman, presenter for ITV’s Central’s flagship evening news programme, announced he was calling it a day after 49 years back in April.

During that time the 75-year-old, who was born in Walsall, has become one of the most recognisable faces in the Midlands.

Now, his final broadcast slated to air on Monday, July 4 when he presents the region's news at 6pm.

Announcing his retirement in April, Bob said: "By any measure, it’s been a long stint in front of the camera and I will miss my colleagues and the hundreds of thousands of viewers who’ve remained loyal to ITV News over the years.

"It’s difficult to know when to call it a day, especially when I do a job I love with colleagues who are special to me.

"But time is running and I have many interests which I want to pursue."

Bob Warman on his first broadcast for Radio Birmingham in 1970

Bob joined Central's predecessor ATV in April 1973, covering stories ranging from the Birmingham pub bombings to the closure of the Longbridge car works.

He attended preparatory school in Shrewsbury before starting his journalistic career on his local newspaper, The Walsall Observer.

His achievements include being awarded the Baird Medal, The Royal Television Society’s highest honour in recognition of "his outstanding contribution to the Midlands television community".

ITV Central's sports correspondent Steve Clamp will take on the role vacated by the veteran broadcaster when he stands down .

A special tribute programme titled 'Bob Warman: Mr Midlands' is set to air at 10.45pm on Monday, and will feature interviews from colleagues and celebrities looking back at his illustrious career.

Sameena Ali-Khan, who has co-presented with him for 13 years, said there’s no doubt he’ll be greatly missed by viewers and fellow broadcasters alike.

She said: "People always talk about Bob being a timeline to their life, and when you've done almost 50 years of giving people the news in the Midlands, you can see why.

"To me, Bob has been a good friend, someone to have a laugh with and someone to learn from.