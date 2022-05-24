Black Country family's pride as teenager wins over nation on Britain's Got Talent

Eva Abley, from Cannock, who wowed the judges on Britain's Got Talent with her comedy act

Eva Abley, who has cerebral palsy, stole the nation's heart with her stand-up routine on the hit ITV show.

She had the crowd in tears, and said the experience has given her the confidence to chase her dreams.

Surprisingly, the performance was the first time the 14-year-old, originally from Darlaston and now living in Cannock, had been on a stage of that size.

She has described the experience as "amazing" and said everybody on the day, and people reacting since, have been "so kind".

Eva's mother, Kelly Abley, 44, said: "Ever since she was little, she has had a funny side to her, people always said she would be on stage.

"I think she has hidden away a bit because of her disability, but this has given her a real confidence boost.

"People could see the real Eva when she was performing.

"We are in shock as a family, we have gone through some very upsetting times in the past.

"All the comments and messages are lovely, we are overwhelmed.

"I am glad she has got her time to shine and get what she deserves.

"All our family can’t believe it, we haven't stopped crying.

"It is all a bit surreal to us, before this Eva hasn't done anything like it, she is just a normal 14-year-old girl."

This newfound confidence has resulted in Eva feeling on top of the world, and nothing is getting in her way now.

She is currently visiting schools to talk with younger children about accepting disabilities and writing her own book on the same topic.

Eva sadly struggled over her last five years at school, with many kids not interacting with her, and is now home-schooled.

She said: "I would love to be a presenter in the future, or maybe even a teacher.

"I love speaking at the primary schools, it makes me feel so happy, I do it because I don’t want anyone to go through the same things I did."

Eva's father, Matthew Abley, 42, has been a firefighter with West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service for 15 years.

As a firefighter, Matthew discovered The Fire Fighters Charity, which offers families with children who have additional needs the opportunity to come together and relax at Harcombe House in Devon.

It was during one of the family's visits that Eva was inspired to pursue comedy.

She met a firefighter there who was on recuperation, he was in the Met Brigade and had been working during the Grenfell disaster.

He told Eva lots of jokes, and Eva kept that with her, using her own version of one of the jokes in her first-ever performance at a campsite in Newquay.

Kelly said: "We went on holiday to Newquay to a campsite and Eva entered a talent competition.

"She had never done anything like that until then, but she decided to have a go."

Eva added: "He was my biggest inspiration and still is.

"He set it all off for me and we’re still very good friends now. It’s a lifelong friendship."

Since her performance Eva hasn't looked back, and says that she now doesn't feel nervous before any interviews or shows.

She said: "I don’t really get nervous, my excitement takes over, to be honest, so I don’t have any time for nerves.

"I spend hours in the kitchen and bedroom rehearsing and rehearsing."

Kelly added: "She leaves her nerves for her dad.

"I was on the radio on Monday and I was a right mess, but she is cool as a cucumber.

"She has had a lot of adult input in her life, so I think she is quite down to earth."

The next step is for the Britain's Got Talent judges to decide which acts make it through to the semi-finals.