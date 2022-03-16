Dexy's have cancelled this year's tour

The band announced today the "Too Rye Ay - as it should have sounded" UK tour planned for September and October has been cancelled due to lead singer Kevin Rowland not recovering from a motorbike accident as quickly as he had hoped.

The band, originally from Oldbury and Cradley Heath, shot to fame in 1980 with the album Searching for the Young Soul Rebels and then went on to worldwide fame with Come On Eileen from their Too Rye Ay album in 1982.

Announcing the cancellation of the tour the band issued a statement on Facebook.

They said: "It is with huge regret that Dexys have had to cancel the "Too Rye Ay as it should have sounded” UK Tour planned for September and October 2022.

"As many people familiar with Dexys will understand, a lot of work and detail was planned for these shows.

"Unfortunately, Kevin is recovering from a motorbike accident and some health issues that will take some time to recover from. We had tried to keep the tour on track, but now it is clear that that there won’t be sufficient time to do the work needed to deliver the show as we had envisaged."

The band also apologised to fans who have already purchased tickets and planned travel arrangements.

They said: "Dexys feel awful about cancelling and are immensely sorry for the inconvenience caused.

"Apologies first and foremost to the fans who have bought tickets and already made travel arrangements, and to the team, promoters, staff, agents, the ticket vendors, venues and all who have worked so hard."

The band also ruled out replaying the same concerts next year.

They added: "We did consider postponing the tour until next year, but we already have plans for 2023, and we promise that when we next tour, and, it won’t be long, we will do plenty of material from ‘Too Rye Ay as it should have sounded’.

"Please contact your point of purchase for refunds and more information."