Crufts 2022: Full day-by-day schedule including competitions and displays

By Lauren Hill

It's not long until the 'world's greatest celebration of dogs' comes to the Midlands.

Dog owners with their adorable allies are returning for Crufts 2022

After the event was cancelled last year, Crufts has returned – much to the delight of dog lovers.

The competition at Birmingham NEC will host over 20,000 four-legged friends, with more than 222 different breeds to be admired.

Starting on March 10, the event is four days long and will welcome people from across the country – except for Russian exhibitors in light of the invasion of Ukraine.

Here's a rundown of the schedule to prepare for the pets:

Thursday, March 10 - Day 1

Judging of Working and Pastoral groups (In the main area)

  • 8.45am - Agility Kennel Club British open final (Jumping)

  • 9.40am - Agility championship small/medium

  • 10.45am - East Anglian Staffordshire Bull Terrier display team

  • 11.15am - Freestyle heelwork to music competition

  • 12.40pm - BREAK

  • 1.10pm - Agility Kennel Club British open final (Agility)

  • 2.05pm - Agility championships small/medium

  • 3.15pm - Flyball team quarter-finals

  • 3.55pm - West Midlands police display

  • 4.25pm - Freestyle heelwork to music competition winner

  • 4.30pm - BREAK

  • 5.15pm - Agility championship small/medium final

  • 6.00pm - Group judging (working) and presentation

  • 6.50pm - Group judging (pastoral) and presentation

  • 7.40pm - Programme ends

Friday, March 11 - Day 2

Judging of Terrier and Hound groups (In the main area)

  • 9.00am - Agility Crufts medium ABC and intermediate/large novice ABC final (jumping)

  • 9.40am - Agility Crufts singles heat small/medium/intermediate/large (jumping)

  • 10.35am - Good Citizen Dog Scheme display

  • 11.05am - Heelwork to music competition

  • 12.35pm - BREAK

  • 1.05pm - Rescue dog agility

  • 1.35pm - Agility Crufts singles heat small/medium/intermediate/large (agility)

  • 2.30pm - Agility Crufts medium ABC and intermediate/large novice ABC final (agility)

  • 3.10pm - Flyball team quarter-finals

  • 3.50pm - Vulnerable breed competition

  • 4.20pm - Heelwork to music competition winner

  • 4.25pm - BREAK

  • 4.45pm - Agility Crufts singles final small/medium/intermediate/large (agility)

  • 5.30pm - Breeders competition final

  • 6.10pm - Group judging (Terrier) and presentation

  • Presentation of painting to Crufts 2020 Best in Show winner

  • 7.00pm - Group judging (Hound) and presentation

  • 7.50pm - Programme ends

Saturday, March 12 - Day 3

Judging of Utility and Toy groups (In the main area)

  • 8.45am - Crufts international invitation large jumping

  • 9.30am - Scruffts semi-final

  • 10.30am - Hearing dogs 40th anniversary

  • 10.50am - Lowland search and rescue

  • 11.20am - Southern Golden Retriever display team

  • 11.40am - Medical detection dogs display

  • 12.00pm - BREAK

  • 12.30pm - Heelwork to music freestyle international competition

  • 1.55pm - West Midlands police display

  • 2.25pm - Agility international invitation large (agility)

  • 3.10pm - Young Kennel Club agility dog of the year finals

  • 3.55pm - Flyball team semi-finals (including Young Kennel Club flyball)

  • 4.45pm - BREAK

  • 5.15pm - Agility international invitation large agility finals

  • 6.00pm - Heelwork to music freestyle international winner

  • 6.05pm - Scruffts final

  • 6.20pm - Obedience champion (dog) and reserve (dog) display

  • 6.45pm - Group judging (utility) and presentation

  • 7.35pm - Group judging (toy) and presentation

  • 8.25pm - Programme ends

Sunday, March 13 - Day 4

Judging of Gundog group followed by Best in Show finale (In the main area)

  • 8:45am - Agility championship intermediate/large

  • 9:50am - Good Citizen Dog Scheme display

  • 10:10am - Lowland search and rescue

  • 10:40am - Heelwork to music

  • 10:45am - Dog activities display

  • 11:15am - Southern Golden Retriever display team

  • 11:35am - BREAK

  • 12:00pm - Agility championship intermediate/large

  • 1:05pm - HM the Queen's Gundogs

  • 1:25pm - Flyball team final

  • 1:50pm - Programme ends and arena to be cleared

  • 3:00pm - Doors open to ticket holders

  • 4:15pm - Augusta Hebbert, soprano

  • Agility championship intermediate/large final

- The Kennel Club Hero Dog

- Guide Dogs demonstration

- Young Kennel Club stakes final and presentation

- Gamekeepers competition final

- Group judging (Gundog) and presentation

- HM the Queen's Gundogs

- Augusta Hebbert, soprano

- West Midlands Police

- Presentation of the police dog team operational and humanitarian action of the year award

- Augusta Hebbert, soprano

- Best in Show and presentation

  • 9:00pm - Programme ends

For ticket purchase and more information, visit the Crufts website.







