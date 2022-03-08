Crufts 2022: Full day-by-day schedule including competitions and displays

Dog owners with their adorable allies are returning for Crufts 2022

After the event was cancelled last year, Crufts has returned – much to the delight of dog lovers.

The competition at Birmingham NEC will host over 20,000 four-legged friends, with more than 222 different breeds to be admired.

Starting on March 10, the event is four days long and will welcome people from across the country – except for Russian exhibitors in light of the invasion of Ukraine.

Here's a rundown of the schedule to prepare for the pets:

Thursday, March 10 - Day 1

Judging of Working and Pastoral groups (In the main area)

8.45am - Agility Kennel Club British open final (Jumping)

9.40am - Agility championship small/medium

10.45am - East Anglian Staffordshire Bull Terrier display team

11.15am - Freestyle heelwork to music competition

12.40pm - BREAK

1.10pm - Agility Kennel Club British open final (Agility)

2.05pm - Agility championships small/medium

3.15pm - Flyball team quarter-finals

3.55pm - West Midlands police display

4.25pm - Freestyle heelwork to music competition winner

4.30pm - BREAK

5.15pm - Agility championship small/medium final

6.00pm - Group judging (working) and presentation

6.50pm - Group judging (pastoral) and presentation

7.40pm - Programme ends

Friday, March 11 - Day 2

Judging of Terrier and Hound groups (In the main area)

9.00am - Agility Crufts medium ABC and intermediate/large novice ABC final (jumping)

9.40am - Agility Crufts singles heat small/medium/intermediate/large (jumping)

10.35am - Good Citizen Dog Scheme display

11.05am - Heelwork to music competition

12.35pm - BREAK

1.05pm - Rescue dog agility

1.35pm - Agility Crufts singles heat small/medium/intermediate/large (agility)

2.30pm - Agility Crufts medium ABC and intermediate/large novice ABC final (agility)

3.10pm - Flyball team quarter-finals

3.50pm - Vulnerable breed competition

4.20pm - Heelwork to music competition winner

4.25pm - BREAK

4.45pm - Agility Crufts singles final small/medium/intermediate/large (agility)

5.30pm - Breeders competition final

6.10pm - Group judging (Terrier) and presentation

Presentation of painting to Crufts 2020 Best in Show winner

7.00pm - Group judging (Hound) and presentation

7.50pm - Programme ends

Saturday, March 12 - Day 3

Judging of Utility and Toy groups (In the main area)

8.45am - Crufts international invitation large jumping

9.30am - Scruffts semi-final

10.30am - Hearing dogs 40th anniversary

10.50am - Lowland search and rescue

11.20am - Southern Golden Retriever display team

11.40am - Medical detection dogs display

12.00pm - BREAK

12.30pm - Heelwork to music freestyle international competition

1.55pm - West Midlands police display

2.25pm - Agility international invitation large (agility)

3.10pm - Young Kennel Club agility dog of the year finals

3.55pm - Flyball team semi-finals (including Young Kennel Club flyball)

4.45pm - BREAK

5.15pm - Agility international invitation large agility finals

6.00pm - Heelwork to music freestyle international winner

6.05pm - Scruffts final

6.20pm - Obedience champion (dog) and reserve (dog) display

6.45pm - Group judging (utility) and presentation

7.35pm - Group judging (toy) and presentation

8.25pm - Programme ends

Sunday, March 13 - Day 4

Judging of Gundog group followed by Best in Show finale (In the main area)

8:45am - Agility championship intermediate/large

9:50am - Good Citizen Dog Scheme display

10:10am - Lowland search and rescue

10:40am - Heelwork to music

10:45am - Dog activities display

11:15am - Southern Golden Retriever display team

11:35am - BREAK

12:00pm - Agility championship intermediate/large

1:05pm - HM the Queen's Gundogs

1:25pm - Flyball team final

1:50pm - Programme ends and arena to be cleared

3:00pm - Doors open to ticket holders

4:15pm - Augusta Hebbert, soprano

Agility championship intermediate/large final

- The Kennel Club Hero Dog

- Guide Dogs demonstration

- Young Kennel Club stakes final and presentation

- Gamekeepers competition final

- Group judging (Gundog) and presentation

- HM the Queen's Gundogs

- Augusta Hebbert, soprano

- West Midlands Police

- Presentation of the police dog team operational and humanitarian action of the year award

- Augusta Hebbert, soprano

- Best in Show and presentation

9:00pm - Programme ends