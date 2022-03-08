Crufts 2022: Full day-by-day schedule including competitions and displays

After the event was cancelled last year, Crufts has returned – much to the delight of dog lovers.
The competition at Birmingham NEC will host over 20,000 four-legged friends, with more than 222 different breeds to be admired.
Starting on March 10, the event is four days long and will welcome people from across the country – except for Russian exhibitors in light of the invasion of Ukraine.
Here's a rundown of the schedule to prepare for the pets:
Thursday, March 10 - Day 1
Judging of Working and Pastoral groups (In the main area)
8.45am - Agility Kennel Club British open final (Jumping)
9.40am - Agility championship small/medium
10.45am - East Anglian Staffordshire Bull Terrier display team
11.15am - Freestyle heelwork to music competition
12.40pm - BREAK
1.10pm - Agility Kennel Club British open final (Agility)
2.05pm - Agility championships small/medium
3.15pm - Flyball team quarter-finals
3.55pm - West Midlands police display
4.25pm - Freestyle heelwork to music competition winner
4.30pm - BREAK
5.15pm - Agility championship small/medium final
6.00pm - Group judging (working) and presentation
6.50pm - Group judging (pastoral) and presentation
7.40pm - Programme ends
Friday, March 11 - Day 2
Judging of Terrier and Hound groups (In the main area)
9.00am - Agility Crufts medium ABC and intermediate/large novice ABC final (jumping)
9.40am - Agility Crufts singles heat small/medium/intermediate/large (jumping)
10.35am - Good Citizen Dog Scheme display
11.05am - Heelwork to music competition
12.35pm - BREAK
1.05pm - Rescue dog agility
1.35pm - Agility Crufts singles heat small/medium/intermediate/large (agility)
2.30pm - Agility Crufts medium ABC and intermediate/large novice ABC final (agility)
3.10pm - Flyball team quarter-finals
3.50pm - Vulnerable breed competition
4.20pm - Heelwork to music competition winner
4.25pm - BREAK
4.45pm - Agility Crufts singles final small/medium/intermediate/large (agility)
5.30pm - Breeders competition final
6.10pm - Group judging (Terrier) and presentation
Presentation of painting to Crufts 2020 Best in Show winner
7.00pm - Group judging (Hound) and presentation
7.50pm - Programme ends
Saturday, March 12 - Day 3
Judging of Utility and Toy groups (In the main area)
8.45am - Crufts international invitation large jumping
9.30am - Scruffts semi-final
10.30am - Hearing dogs 40th anniversary
10.50am - Lowland search and rescue
11.20am - Southern Golden Retriever display team
11.40am - Medical detection dogs display
12.00pm - BREAK
12.30pm - Heelwork to music freestyle international competition
1.55pm - West Midlands police display
2.25pm - Agility international invitation large (agility)
3.10pm - Young Kennel Club agility dog of the year finals
3.55pm - Flyball team semi-finals (including Young Kennel Club flyball)
4.45pm - BREAK
5.15pm - Agility international invitation large agility finals
6.00pm - Heelwork to music freestyle international winner
6.05pm - Scruffts final
6.20pm - Obedience champion (dog) and reserve (dog) display
6.45pm - Group judging (utility) and presentation
7.35pm - Group judging (toy) and presentation
8.25pm - Programme ends
Sunday, March 13 - Day 4
Judging of Gundog group followed by Best in Show finale (In the main area)
8:45am - Agility championship intermediate/large
9:50am - Good Citizen Dog Scheme display
10:10am - Lowland search and rescue
10:40am - Heelwork to music
10:45am - Dog activities display
11:15am - Southern Golden Retriever display team
11:35am - BREAK
12:00pm - Agility championship intermediate/large
1:05pm - HM the Queen's Gundogs
1:25pm - Flyball team final
1:50pm - Programme ends and arena to be cleared
3:00pm - Doors open to ticket holders
4:15pm - Augusta Hebbert, soprano
Agility championship intermediate/large final
- The Kennel Club Hero Dog
- Guide Dogs demonstration
- Young Kennel Club stakes final and presentation
- Gamekeepers competition final
- Group judging (Gundog) and presentation
- HM the Queen's Gundogs
- Augusta Hebbert, soprano
- West Midlands Police
- Presentation of the police dog team operational and humanitarian action of the year award
- Augusta Hebbert, soprano
- Best in Show and presentation
9:00pm - Programme ends
