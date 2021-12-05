Ned's Atomic Dustbin delight fans with two hometown gigs in Stourbridge

Ned's Atomic Dustbin at Stourbridge Town Hall

The popular 1990s Indie outfit played two sell out shows on Friday and Saturday at Stourbridge Town Hall.

The band usually reform to play festive concerts but we unable to due to the pandemic last year.

It was more than 30 years since Ned’s Atomic Dustbin recorded their debut release, The Ingredients EP, just a few hundred yards from Stourbridge Town Hall.

It was the first time the original five member line-up played in Stourbridge since 1988.

Singer Jonn Penney said: "We finally came home! It's a homecoming that has been a long time coming (and Rat will probably remind us all again that he's from Sedgley not Stourbridge) but I think 30 years was long enough to leave it."

The band posted a message to fans on their Facebook page heralding a special weekend for everyone connected with Ned's.

The band said: "What an absolute joy that weekend has been. Huge thanks to our phenomenal crew and our immensely accommodating friends at Stourbridge Town Hall and Dudley Borough Halls.

"Thanks to all our friends and family, including Lammo and thanks to everyone who came out. See you in 2022."

Ned's fans were delighted with the hometown gigs.

Ian Ridley said: "Every Ned's gig is amazing but having them in Stourbridge took it to the next level.

"Fantastic venue, hopefully see more Ned's gigs there on-going."