Rock titans British Lion to take the stage at KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton

British Lion

Having already seen the likes of The Wildhearts, Terrorvision, Those Damn Crows and Michael Schenker in the past couple of months, the venue is about to have one of rock music’s biggest stars tread its stage.

Tomorrow night (December 3), Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris brings his side project, British Lion, to KK's as part of a hastily arranged tour. These dates will be the first opportunity for fans to see the band playing tracks from their second album, The Burning, released by Warner Music in January 2020. This is a rare chance to see a rock icon in an intimate setting.

Later this month, Thunder will be appearing on December 17 and 18 for the return of their famous Christmas shows. With 13 studio albums and 30 years of concerts behind them, seeing these titans of British rock play in Wolverhampton is too good an opportunity to miss.