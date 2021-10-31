Eddie's one-stop shop for exotic pets

FEATURES COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 11/10/21 .Pics for Weekend what it's like to feature of Eddie Scott from Telford who is believed to be the youngest reptile shop owner in the country. He opened Edzotics in December..Eddie is pictured with a bearded dragon...HEATHER LARGE HAS DETAILS..

But looking after animals from the furthest corners of the planet can bring with it some unique responsibilities.

Eddie Scott is passionate about helping owners keep these more unusual companions happy and healthy.

He has been fascinated by reptiles and amphibians since he began keeping tropical frogs when he was nine.

So opening his exotic pet shop Edzotics in Oakengates, towards the end of last year, was a natural transition and a dream job.

Over the years he has built up his knowledge of different species, which included doing work experience at Telford’s Exotic Zoo.

When he turned 18, Eddie, who lives in Muxton, decided to pursue his interest further by using his savings to set up his business.

Although opening a shop during a pandemic was challenging, so far he’s found it very rewarding and Eddie is enjoying the opportunity to work with a wide range of species.

“I’m doing what I love to do so it doesn’t feel like work,” he tells Weekend. “I became interested in exotics because of my grandad. I’ve kept lots of different frogs. I find them really interesting to watch.”

Eddie, who applied for his licence as soon as he could on his 18th birthday on July 26 last year, is believed to be the youngest reptile shop owner in the UK.

Among the animals currently in his shop are a range of different lizards, geckos, bearded dragons, frogs, spiders and snakes.

The shop in Market Street is also home to two-year-old Yemen chameleon Tom, who belongs to his grandmother Iris Cattell and is described as a real character who loves his locusts.

It’s important to Eddie that the animals, who are all captive bred, are living in correct environments, inspired by their native habitats, before they are taken home by their new owners.

“I’ve basically set it all up as it should be done at home. A lot of shops keep them in smaller displays so they can fit more in but I want people to see how they should be kept and how they can do it at home.

“I sell all of the set-ups but if someone already has one I ask to see proof that it’s suitable for the size of the animal,” he explains.

For the most part, keeping reptiles or amphibians is pretty straight forward as long as all of their needs are met and many species are less demanding and time-consuming than dogs and cats.

Eddie takes great care to source his animals from global wholesalers who work with reputable breeders and undertakes thorough research on everything he sells.

It’s important that owners ensure they have the correct climate, diet and cleaning regime in place and that they do as much research as possible before bringing a new animal home.

Heating requirements vary between the different species with the likes of bearded dragons and chameleons preferring a hotter temperature in their enclosure while spiders prefer them to be at room temperature.

“Most need UV lighting and heating. Bearded dragons are found in Australia and they are used to very hot temperatures in the wild so they like temperatures up to 42C.

“Some lizards like extreme temperatures of up to 50C. Some animals like spiders are happy at room temperature so they don’t need additional heating unless the room is very cold,”explains Eddie.

It’s important to add vivarium accessories, such as rocks and branches for the animals to climb on as they would in the wild, as well as providing hiding areas too.

Most of the creatures in Eddie’s shop are given live food, such as mealworms and locusts, while snakes are fed with mice.

“Locusts are the most common. Some reptiles also eat vegetables. The amount of food they eat depends on their weight and also the size of their head or mouth because they are eating it whole,” the 19-year-old explains.

Eddie says as long as people understand the responsibilities that come with caring for these animals, they make great pets for all ages.

He believes their popularity is partly down to their appearance as many have striking patterns and colours while owners also find their behaviour fascinating to watch.

Although reptiles aren’t often known for their cuddly nature, some, such as bearded dragons, enjoy being handled and can become close companions.

“I know some people who sit watching TV with them on their shoulders. People enjoy watching them and getting to know their different characters,” Eddie tells Weekend.

Opening the shop has been a learning curve for him but he says he’s loving every minute and enjoying meeting new people and getting to know his customers.

He is also been pleased to work with species that he hasn’t had as much contact with before such as the snakes.

“The business side of this is very new for me, I’ve been learning as I go and I have had a lot of help. I enjoy seeing the animals every day and working with them,” says Eddie.