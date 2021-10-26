Nadine Coyle to perform at Bongo's Bingo Wolverhampton

Nadine Coyle

The event will take place at The Hangar, Pearson Street, on Sunday and will feature dance music, crowd karaoke and an array of prizes. Doors open at 2.30pm and the show starts at 4pm.

Nadine will be taking to the stage and performing Girls Aloud hits during the show.

Jonny Bongo said: “It’s so good having Nadine back. She’s a huge star and to have her performing at Wolverhampton is amazing.

"Our events there are always class and we can’t wait to see everyone’s Halloween efforts at this spooked-up daytime special.”

The event follows a new year celebration in Wolverhampton which saw around 1,000 people playing games, drinking and dancing on benches until the early hours.

Nadine has already performed shows across the country including Newcastle, Leeds, Hull and Leamington Spa with the Wolverhampton show closing the tour.

Anybody over the age of 18 is encouraged to attend the mix of traditional bingo and Halloween thrills - fancy dress is not compulsory but is encouraged.