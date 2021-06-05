Fans of Peaky Blinders hold charity walk in memory of Helen McCrory

Crowds gathered at Pigeon Park in Birmingham to raise money in memory of actress Helen McCrory OBE, who died in April from cancer, aged 52.
She played Polly Gray, known as Aunt Polly, in the hit TV series.
The crowds were from the fan group Birmingham Peaky Blinders, who organised a charity walk for the Princes Trust and the youth organisation St Basils.
They walked around Pigeon Park and then Birmingham city centre.
A small service was held outside St Philip's Cathedral, led by priest Matt Thompson, who is the Deacon of Birmingham.
Roy Short, who started the fan group in 2014, said: "Due to lockdown we were restricted and couldn't do anything but now things have eased a little we can come together to remember Aunt Pol in our own way as a collective Peaky group.
"We are doing it as a goodbye and to remember her as we love her so much. She has been a big part of our lives since 2014.
"She's family to us and along the way we want to raise money for The Prince's Trust and St Basils Digbeth."
Last year, she and husband actor Damian Lewis raised more than £1 million to provide NHS workers with meals from high street restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.