RuPaul's Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards to play Birmingham

Justin Johnson - better known as Alyssa Edwards - appeared on season five of reality tv show RuPaul's Drag Race alongside the likes of Alaska, Detox, Roxxxy Andrews and Jinkx Monsoon.

Despite not winning her season, Alyssa became a fan favourite due to her mix of comedy and pageantry drag - which led to her appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2.

Alyssa Edwards Best/Funniest Moments

The queen owns award-winning dance company Beyond Belief Dance, and is the drag mother to fellow Drag Race contestants Shangela, Laganja Estranja and Gia Gunn.

Alyssa is also known for her web series titled Alyssa's Secret, in which the star talks about a multitude of subjects.

Just announced !!

Mama @AlyssaEdwards_1 is back with her 90min one women show 'the secret is out tour' - tickets https://t.co/UOrVclJLTl pic.twitter.com/RsGIOEkvrr — Klub kids (@klubkids_uk) November 24, 2017

Alyssa Edwards will play in an as yet unconfirmed Birmingham venue on March 7, 2018.

