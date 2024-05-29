Death of woman found unresponsive in Netherton Reservoir 'not suspicious' - police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police officers were called to the scene in Highbridge Road, Netherton at around 8.15am on Tuesday, after receiving a call about the body of a woman being found.

The search went on until 10.30am when ambulance crews joined them, and the woman's body was recovered.

Now West Midlands Police has confirmed that the woman's death has "no suspicious circumstances" and will now be referred to the coroner.

A bouquet of flowers left by the reservoir on Tuesday

A spokesperson for West Midland Police, said: "The woman found has been identified and her family informed.

"Officers are satisfied there are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been referred to the coroner."