Shayne Ward and Katie Price to manage football teams in Walsall fundraiser

Soap star Shayne Ward and glamour model Katie Price have been named as the managers for an upcoming charity football match at Walsall FC’s Banks’s Stadium.

The match will pitch the Smiling Saddlers against the Compton Wolves.

Coronation Street favourite and former X Factor winner Ward will manage Compton Wolves in the match on Saturday, May 13, which will raise money for Compton Hospice and Smile for Joel. Price will manage the Smiling Saddlers.

The funds generated will be donated to Compton Hospice, to mark its 35th anniversary celebrations, and Smile for Joel.

The latter was named after 19-year-old Joel Richards from Wednesbury, who was killed in the horror attack in Sousse, Tunisia, in 2015.

His uncle Adrian Evans, aged 49 and from Bilston, and grandfather Patrick Evans, aged 78, were also among 30 British tourists murdered – while Joel’s younger brother Owen survived.

Smile for Joel works with Victim Support to raise money for victims of atrocities.

Soap actors and musicians will be providing the entertainment on the pitch when the celebrity football match is staged in Walsall.

EastEnders’ Jake Wood will line up with his soap rival Ward, while other celebrities taking part include Calum Best and Joe Calzaghe.

Sue Chance, head of fundraising for Compton Hospice added: “We are so excited to be part of the Smiling Saddlers vs Compton Wolves Celebrity Football Match next year. It’s the first time we have been involved in an event such this and we think it’s a great way to help raise much-needed funds for both Compton Hospice and Smile for Joel.

“We’d like to encourage as many people as possible to purchase a ticket and join us for a day of soccer and celeb spotting.”

Tickets are available from wfcthevenue.co.uk and cost £10 for adults and £5 for children. VIP packages are also available for £35.

The event has been organised in partnership with ‘Sellebrity Soccer’, a charity football association which holds regular football matches at stadiums across the country, and is sponsored by Tile Choice.