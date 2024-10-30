Haydn's The Creation to be performed by Stourport Choral

The Creation (German: Die Schöpfung) is an oratorio written in 1797 and 1798 by Joseph Haydn (Hob. XXI:2), and considered by many to be one of his masterpieces. The oratorio depicts and celebrates the creation of the world as narrated in the Book of Genesis.

The performance is on Friday, 15 November at 7.30pm at St Michael & All Angels Church, Stourport.

Tickets £10 adult, under 17s free when accompanied by an adult, available at: stourportchoral.org.uk

By Susan Wright - Contributor