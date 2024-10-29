Five inflatable, cartoon-like monsters are situated across the city-centre, peeking over buildings and around corners. Wolverhampton Train Station is also joining in the fun with monster-themed windows, and city centre streets have monster-themed floor stickers.

The trail is a free and enjoyable activity suitable for all ages.

Wolverhampton Monsters is funded by Enjoy Wolverhampton BID, via the UK Government through the Commonwealth Games Legacy Enhancement Fund and with support from City of Wolverhampton Council.

The monsters are bright, colourful and fun. The illuminations will add an extra enjoyment factor as the evenings draw in. They provide a real talking point - whatever your age - and will look great on Instagram and Tiktok. The monster trail is a great way for families and kids of all ages to enjoy Halloween this year and, through events like this which straddle day and night, we’re looking to increase footfall to our city centre and boost our local economy.

This promises to be a fantastic free event, giving parents a great opportunity to get their kids out of the house and stretching their legs in the city centre to burn-off some pent-up half-term energy.

Bezerker. Photo: Wolverhampton BID

It’s also a great opportunity to support the fantastic array of independent and national business brands we have in our city centre and possibly grab a bite to eat with family and friends. Look out for offers at a range of family-friendly restaurants and cafes so you can enjoy the trail and stay for a bite to eat afterwards, or perhaps a monster munch…

Wolverhampton Monsters is a perfect half-term activity or an alternative to trick or treating.

Looker. Photo: Wolverhampton BID

You can find the Monsters anytime day or evening. Please remember Mander Centre is open from 9am-5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10.30am-4.30pm on Sundays. Wulfrun Centre is open from 9am- 5.30pm Monday to Friday, Saturdays from 8am-6pm, and Sundays from 10am-4.30pm.

Pick up a trail booklet at Mander Centre, Pomegranate Café, Central Library, Wolverhampton Art Gallery, Waterstones or the Info Stop at Victoria Street, or alternatively download the trail map at enjoywolverhampton.com

Find full information about the event and offers at enjoywolverhampton.com

By Shaun Boyce - Contributor