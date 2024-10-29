Halloween horrors for Severn Trent that could have caused blockages and a real scream!

In a truly terrifying edition of the weirdest things that have been found in the water company’s network there are many items that are a total scream.

A headless mannequin which caused a proper fright, animal bones and even apples that you wouldn’t want to bob for have all been uncovered and highlighted for the annual campaign, Unblocktober.

The key message for everyone to remember is ‘Be a binner, not a blocker’ as waste crews at the water company managed to clear a shocking 28,782 blockages, which could’ve been avoided if incorrect items were not put down the toilet and sink. Unless cleared, these blockages can build up and cause sewage to back up and flood into customers’ homes and gardens.

Items have included:

A headless mannequin – while cleaning a large outfall grate, our team thought they had discovered something straight out of a horror movie. Thankfully, as debris was moved out of the way, it was found that it was a headless mannequin. After getting over the shock and seeing the funny side, the team “rescued” the torso and took it to be recycled.

Apples - not sure why there was apples found contributing to a blockage, but you would definitely not want to use them at a Halloween party.

Animal bones - another puzzle about what happened to the animals and how their remains made it through the sewer network.

Shaggy from Scooby Doo - not even Mystery Inc. would be able to solve the riddle of how Scooby’s best friend made it into the sewers and through the network.

Fake skull and a dolls head - looking like something that was straight out Sid’s room in Toy Story, plastic skulls and dolls heads are just some of the many things that are repeatedly found.

A dead tarantula - not one for all the arachnophobes out there, but a dead tarantula was washed up through the Severn Trent network.

Grant Mitchell, Blockages Lead for Severn Trent said: “We know highlighting some of the weird, and just in time for Halloween creepy things, that have we have found causing blockages or that have made their way through the network can provide a chuckle or funny moment, but it always comes with an important message.

“Only the three P’s - pee, poo and toilet paper – should be flushed down the toilet and fats, oils and greases should never be poured down the sink as they can cause huge issues for our network and in turn, our customers.

“By us all doing our part and working together, we can cut down the number of blockages that happen, prevent nasty flooding, and make sure our sewers are as healthy as they possible can be.”

Other weird and wacky things that have made their way to sewage treatment works include, a Ken doll, glasses, false teeth, pieces of a garden shed and much more.

One of the biggest issues that cause blockages is wet wipes, even those that say ‘flushable’ or ‘biodegradable’ on the packaging don’t break down like toilet paper, as well as kitchen roll, cotton buds, nappies and sanitary products.

When all these are congealed together with fats, oils and greases, they create fatbergs. That’s why everyone is being asked to bin everything that should not be flushed down the loo or poured down the sink.

Around two and a half tonnes of wipes and other items which shouldn’t be put down the toilet are pulled out of our sewers each year. While recently Severn Trent announced that 14 million litres of fats, oils and greases (FOG) have been successfully cleared from sewers, the equivalent of six Olympic size swimming pools, saving customers unnecessary and potentially costly issues.

For advice about blockages visit stwater.co.uk/avoidblockages or for more information about the Unblocktober campaign visit unblocktober.org.

Anyone who has a problem, either with slow drains or a blocked sewer, can be reported here or by calling 0800 783 4444.

By Ryan Merriman - Contributor