Gold win for artisan baker who hails from Staffordshire

Seren Charrington-Hollins, who grew up in Hednesford, is behind the multi-award winning company Bubbling Stove in Welshpool, and is proud to announce that they have been awarded a Gold accolade at the Great British Food Awards 2024 within the Free From category for its Decadent Dark Chocolate Brownies.

The winning entry, which is an indulgent dark chocolate brownie made with premium ingredients, fair trade chocolate, and a whole lot of love is a perfect blend of gooey and delectable, will now be regarded as one of the very best products available within the UK’s exciting food and drink sector in 2024.

The item was judged by top industry expert Charlotte Smith Jarvis to be a prime example of Great British food and drink – demonstrating not only delicious flavour, but also providing an optimum eating experience and one-of-a-kind enjoyment.

Category judge Charlotte Smith Jarvis described Bubbling Stove's Decadent Dark Chocolate Brownies as: “These are brownies with the wow factor, and you'd never guess they're gluten free. Fudgy and decadent, with oodles of chocolate, vanilla, and a generous pinch of salt, we thought they were absolutely outstanding. Excellently balanced, and with a gorgeous shiny, crunchy crust”.

Having been awarded the highest accolade within the Great British Food Awards 2024, Bubbling Stove’s Decadent Dark Chocolate Brownies will now be promoted across Great British Food’s print, online and social channels in celebration of its achievement.

Showing off her great taste award winning brownies. Photo: Addienna Taldair

Of the win, Seren Charrington-Hollins at Bubbling Stove said: “This is a fabulous win for my artisanal company, it is a great honour to receive such an accolade and goes to show that the love and care that goes into making these brownies makes for an award winning product. It has been a star-studded year for Bubbling Stove scooping a Gold and Silver in this years Free From Awards, two gold stars in the Great Taste Awards and being announced as a regional finalist in The Wedding Industry Awards. It l has been an amazing year and I am very excited for the future”.

Seren attended Stafford College before moving away to study. Seren is a well regarded food historian, published author and has appeared on numerous television shows talking about food history in addition to her baking and catering business.

By Your World Contributor