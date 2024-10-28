Stepping up to the plate! Wolverhampton care home donates to town food bank

To celebrate this year’s Harvest Festival, residents and team members at Care UK’s Foxland Grange, on Wergs Road, encouraged the local community to donate their extra, unused or unwanted non-perishable food items to the home’s very own foodbank drop-off point.

Each year, Harvest Festival celebrates the time when crops have been gathered from fields and people can reflect and show gratitude for the food that they have. It dates back to when people relied on local crops for food and farmers would give thanks for a good harvest.

The foodbank drop-off point was live at Foxland Grange for four weeks, where it gathered dozens of items to be donated to Good Shepherd Food Bank.

Residents and members of the team at the home visited the food bank to hand over these donations and received a talk from the volunteers on what can be done to further help the community.

Kat Anderson, General Manager at Foxland Grange, said: “At Foxland Grange, we are always looking for ways to give back and support our community and local charities, which is why we were delighted to partner with Good Shepherd Food Bank and launch our first ever foodbank drop-off point.

“In these challenging times, we know many people may be struggling, and with Christmas fast approaching, it’s more important than ever to support foodbanks which provide a vital lifeline for many members of our local community.

“We hope the donations will help struggling families across Wolverhampton during the colder months.”

By Kiera Eady - Contributor