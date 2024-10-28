Remembering horses and animals who served in wars

Local horse riders with memorial sashes, will ride to the War Memorial at Baggeridge Country Park in Sedgley on Sunday, 3 November at 11am for a short service.

A red wreath will be laid to honour veterans and a purple wreath to honour animals who lost their lives serving in wars.

There will be current military personnel present, as well as local people paying respect to family members.

Eight million horses, donkeys and mules, and one million dogs perished in the First World War whilst performing tasks, such as carrying the wounded, transporting equipment, detecting poisonous gas, and delivering medical supplies to injured soldiers on the battlefields.

There is a War Horse memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum and awareness of the contribution of animals in wars is increasing.

Animals still have significant roles in the military today, such as land mine detecting dogs.

By Emma Gobourn - Contributor