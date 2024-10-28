Game, set, and match for 10-year-old Luke at tennis championships

In a highly anticipated tournament, Luke dropped just three games en route to successfully defending his 10u title. Not content with this, Luke also played up an age level and participated in the 11u category, where he was also victorious, dropping just one game and ending with an impressive double bagel in the final, 6-0, 6-0.

Luke also competed in the 11u boys’ doubles, winning that title to make it a third championship title and finishing runner up in the 11u mixed doubles.

Luke is proud to be sponsored by Bristan Group. He trains at Tipton Sport Academy up to five times a week, and is also a member at Etching Hill Tennis Club.

By Craig Bedwell - Contributor