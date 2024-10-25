Cannock opticians baked up a treat in aid of cancer charities

To boost the fundraising further, the store directors, Jaspreet Dhaliwal, Claire Blandford and Meena Kumari, matched the amount to bring the total to more than £870.

Jaspreet Dhaliwal says: "Breast Cancer UK and Charlotte’s Vision are two charities very close to the hearts of our team and their families. We wouldn’t be able to fundraise without the support of our community, and we’re proud to donate a wonderful amount of money to two worthy causes. Thank you to everyone who popped into the store on Friday and bought a treat!"

Breast Cancer UK found that the United Kingdom has the eighth-highest rate of breast cancer incidences globally and incidence rates in women in the UK have increased by 24 per cent. The charity works to prevent suffering caused by preventable breast cancers through funding research, supporting individuals, and campaigning for effective public health and environmental protections.

Charlotte’s vision is an Irish charity that was set up in memory of Charlotte Sweeney, who passed away in December 2021 just before her 42nd birthday. Charlotte's Vision raises funds specifically for metastatic breast cancer (cancer that has spread from the breast to other areas of the body) research via the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.

By Isaella Goodwin - Contributor