Spooky fun for kids at Ironbridge Valley of Invention this half term

Daily throughout the holiday Blists Hill Victorian Town is hosting Shrieks and Treats. Every child will receive a prize when they take part in one of the two trick-or-treat trails, a pumpkin trail for younger children or a gothic literature trail for older children. Kids can also have a go at the sweep-the-rat game to help get rid of the vermin plaguing the Victorian town. Visitors should dress to impress as those who come in costume will be able to take part in a frightening fashion show and compete for a Best Costume prize. (£3 per trail in addition to museum entrance.)

At Potions and Notions, a daily drop-in event at Coalport China Museum, kids will be able to conjure up spooktacular creations from air-dry clay to hold their imaginary potions and spells. With the help of demonstrators, they will make unique containers, which they can take home and will be able to paint a few days later. (£2 per person in addition to museum entrance.)

At Enginuity in Coalbrookdale, in a daily drop-in workshop in collaboration with Fizz Pop Science, children will get the chance to solve a who-done-it mystery using science experiments. (£3 per child in addition to museum entrance.)

At the end of half term, it’s time to look to the skies. On Saturday 2 November, Blists Hill Victorian Town will host its annual fireworks extravaganza, with the chance to explore the town by night while enjoying yummy food and drink and all the fun of the fair. (Tickets from £14-£20.)

Kay Whitehouse, Events Officer at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “There is plenty to keep the family entertained at Ironbridge Valley of Invention this October half term. An annual highlight is our Fireworks Night extravaganza at Blists Hill Victorian Town, spectacular against the backdrop of the historic buildings of Blists Hill and the Ironbridge Gorge.

“As a heritage conservation and education charity, every ticket purchased this October half term will help us fund our work preserving historic buildings, providing educational school trips for children and telling the stories of the rich history of the Ironbridge Gorge in our museums and displays.”

For full details of events, tickets and annual pass prices, visit ironbridge.org.uk/events/

By Sarah Watson - Contributor