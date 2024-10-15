Seal of approval for site manager’s high construction standards

The National House Building Council (NHBC) has recognised Kirk Raine for his site management capabilities with a Seal of Excellence Award and a Regional Award, which are top industry accolades.

Kirk Raine, from Stone in Staffordshire, has been working for David Wilson Homes Mercia for a total of 13 years and is such a beloved figure in the company that the Raine Place development in Telford was named after him, to honour his success in previous years.

Kirk said: “I am very proud that the effort that my team and I put in continues to be recognised, this is my tenth Seal of Excellence Award. It was a great feeling and a huge relief as everyone at Clockmakers had been working hard for it.

“It’s great to work with the customers and the contractors whilst working in line with the building programme. The best part is building high-quality homes for our customers and receiving 100% customer satisfaction.”

To win a Seal of Excellence, Site Managers are marked against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role Site Managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites and to the highest quality standards.

Having won a Pride in the Job Quality Award earlier in the year, the Seal of Excellence achievement marks an excellent year of accolades for Kirk.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “The role of a site manager requires a tremendous amount of dedication, and ours are on the ground every day to make sure their developments are maintaining a high standard.

“Our success in the Seal of Excellence awards demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering a high-quality service for our customers, and we’d like to congratulate all of our award-winners on the recognition of their efforts.”

This is the 20th year in a row that parent company, Barratt Developments, has won more awards than any other housebuilder, which demonstrates that its housing developments and the Site Managers that oversee them are among the very best in the business.

By Henry Lewis - Contributor