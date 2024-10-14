Group hear about deadly fashions of the past

Corsets were first worn in Tudor times and became more popular in the late 19th century. Made from whalebone and linen they were intended to give you a waist and support your back, but with the heavy petticoats worn over them they impeded movement whilst distorting the wearer’s stomach.

The crinoline followed, a caged petticoat, much lighter to wear but they were cumbersome, and many people were killed by their clothes catching fire. Two sisters from Weston Hall died in this way.

Dangerous dyes: Green became a fashionable colour and was made using arsenic. which could affect the skin. Chemical dyes were first used in the 1850’s, and up to fifty colours were introduced. The people creating the fabric were affected by cyanide which made the colour blue. Hats were made with rabbit fur which was cleaned using mercury which led to the saying ‘mad as a hatter’.

Speaker Helen Johnson and Penkridge WI President Vicky Atkins. Photo: Penkridge WI

In modern times, fashion became less dangerous but still not without its problems e.g. stiletto heels and pointy toed shoes which can lead to foot problems.

The competition was anything to do with Halloween and was won by Gwyneth Hodges.

Our next meeting is on November 4 where a talk will be given by Nicholas Condor titled George Formby Story & Songs. Visitors are very welcome as always.

By Your World Contributor