Stourbridge makeup artist is hopeful for a win at The Wedding Industry Awards

Mary Lawton-Jones, Owner of Makeup By Mary, says: “I am absolutely over the moon to be announced as a West Midlands regional finalist! Being a bridal makeup artist is about more than just creating a beautiful look - it's about being a part of one of the most special days in someone's life. I entered The Wedding Industry Awards to celebrate the passion and dedication I bring to each and every bride, ensuring they feel their absolute best on their big day. This recognition means so much to me because it reflects the trust my clients have in me as well as the passion and dedication that I have put into my business. It’s an honor to be considered among the best in the industry, and I’m so grateful for this opportunity.”

The first step on the road to national glory will be a triumph at the regional awards event in November. Here, the companies that have received the best feedback from their clients and have caught the eye of the expert Judging Panel will be crowned regional winner in November before progressing to the national finals in January 2025.

“Since 2011 The Wedding Industry Awards has been dedicated to recognising and rewarding excellence in the wedding industry and this year’s regional finalists are clearly at the top of their game,” says Damian Bailey, founder of The Wedding Industry Awards. “Our awards are unique as they are voted by recent wedding couples and it’s not the total number of votes that companies receive that leads to success. Instead, we focus on the quality of the feedback they get from eligible couples, amongst other things. Larger companies and talented individuals compete on a level playing field and the best wedding suppliers always rise to the top.”