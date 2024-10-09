Skipton relaunches scheme where Solihull community can vote to support three good causes

This year, Community Giving is set to donate double that of last year, with a total of £164,000 being shared between 246 good causes across the locations of the Skipton branches. Each of Skipton's 82 branches has selected three deserving charities within 20 miles of their branch, with the help of local members, who were invited to nominate good causes making a difference in their communities.

The three charities selected for the Solihull area are:

Acorn's Children's Hospice

Marie Curie Hospice - Solihull

Wythall Animal Sanctuary

From October 7, customers visiting Skipton Building Society's Solihull branch will have the opportunity to vote for one of the three charities. Voting will run until Friday, November 1, with the following prizes awarded to the charities based on their vote count:

1st place: £1,000

2nd place: £600

3rd place: £400

Abigail Wallbank, Skipton’s group social impact senior specialist, expressed her excitement for the initiative: "At Skipton, we’re passionate about supporting the local communities where our members live and work. Doubling our donation amounts this year allows us to make an even greater difference to the local charities that mean so much to our customers. We’re proud to offer them the opportunity to have a direct say in where our funding goes and look forward to seeing the positive impact these donations will have in the Solihull area."

To vote for a charity, or find more information, visit your local Skipton branch.

By Matthew Cox - Contributor